Filling Forms, Student Details: In DU, some discomfiture over ‘imposition of Hindi’

Delhi University. (Source: File) Delhi University. (Source: File)

Professor N Sukumar has been teaching at Delhi University for 17 years. Recently, he filled a form applying for the Central Government Health Scheme. However, the form was “sent back” to him — he was told that filling it in English alone won’t suffice, and that he has to fill it in Hindi as well. Since then, Sukumar, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, has not filled the form. “I teach in a university where at least 70 per cent of my students are Hindi-speaking. I have no problem in speaking the language, but it has to be voluntary. If Hindi is being imposed on us, will others also follow the three-language formula and learn any of the south Indian classical languages? I have already had a discussion in the department about this,” said Sukumar, a Political Science professor.

Many professors who don’t speak Hindi have, of late, complained that Hindi is being “imposed” on them. Uma Devi, from the Department of Modern Indian Languages, said that even to get an identity card and fill details of students, one has to write in English and Hindi. “In the register where we write down how much a student has scored, we have to write in Hindi and English. I have studied Hindi, so it was not a problem for me. I even helped some other teachers… For difficult names, we took help from teachers of the Hindi department,” said Devi, who teaches Tamil at the university.

Hany Babu, a teacher in the English department, said, “When I joined, it was not compulsory to fill forms in Hindi and English… Now, I have at least learned the language but teachers from south India do face problems.”

Sukumar recalled how he once got a letter from the university asking him to be a senior court member. The letter was written in Hindi. “I wrote back to them, accepting the offer, in Telugu, and also attached an English translation,” he said. Another teacher from the political science department, Saroj Giri, said that notices of change in leave rules for teachers were also sent in Hindi.

“There are a good number of students and teachers who will easily read and write in Hindi. But there are also those from different states of south India and also the northeast who face difficulty. In day-to-day bureaucratic matters, we are observing this change,” said Giri. The DU Dean of Colleges, Devesh Sinha, said he is not aware of any new rules. “I don’t think it is compulsory to write in a particular language,” said Sinha. Registrar Tarun Das could not be contacted as he is abroad.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App