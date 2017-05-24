File FIR against BJP MP for his remarks against Kumari Selja: Haryana women’s panel

Kumari Selja (File) Kumari Selja (File)

Haryana State Commission for Women has recommended an FIR against BJP MP from Ambala, Rattan Lal Kataria, for his alleged derogatory remarks against Rajya MP and former Union minister Kumari Selja. The recommendations were made on Monday after the commission received a complaint from Venu Aggarwal, president, Ambala Cantt unit of the Mahila Congress. Suman Dahiya, Vice Chairperson of the Commission, in a letter sent to the DGP, termed the remarks as “shameless and unruly”.

Kataria, speaking to the media in Ambala on April 21, had allegedly used a phrase “laung-ka-lashkara” for the former Union minister.

