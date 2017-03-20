File charge sheet in graft cases within 3 days: Captain Amarinder Singh 

Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI Photo/File) Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI Photo/File)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday directed district administration and police officers to crack down on corruption and file charge sheet against the corrupt within three days. “In order to take quick and decisive action against the corrupt, officers should issue notice and file charge sheet within three days of filing of complaint,” he said at a meeting with Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police in Chandigarh.

“Officers should ensure that the rules are strictly followed. They should go digital to speed up work and monitor delays,” the Chief Minister said. Singh asked them to be fair and hear each party while following due process, monitor actions of their juniors and report their own actions to seniors.

Observing that his government had decided, in its first cabinet meeting, to implement various measures to improve the delivery of public services, the chief minister said he expected all district officers to get cracking immediately and ensure expeditious action for the welfare of the people. The impact of these changes, he said, should be visible in their public dealings.

He asked officers to be present in their offices from 9 AM to 5 pm on all working days, with tours to be announced on website and notice board. Appointment hours should be fixed and appointments should be given on the phone or online, and all applications should be scanned and followed up on computer, he said.

Reply should be sent to the applicant via email, SMS or post within the time limit set under the Right To Service Act, Singh told officers.The chief minister said all registrations should be returned the same day and refusals, if any, should be recorded in writing. All mutations will now have to be decided within seven days and mutation application with full names and addresses of parties should be forwarded by Sub Registrars to Fard Kendra the same day.

In a bid to clean up the transport system, he ordered online payment of all transport taxes and computerised recovery of arrears. All power connection applications should be made online, and pendency should be displayed on website and monitored by the DC concerned, the Chief Minister said.

Urging the officers to give citizens due respect, the chief minister directed them to ensure good seating, cooling, sufficient space and drinking water in their offices. Information boards, pamphlets, kiosks, counters should be provided to the public, along with assistance in filling up forms, applications and response through SMS.

