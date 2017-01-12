File account details online or face action, MHA tells NGOs

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all NGOs receiving foreign funds to compulsorily file their account details online, failing which they will face penal action. The move is aimed at checking misuse of foreign funds by voluntary organisations.

The Home Ministry has also discontinued submission of hard copies of such returns by the NGOs and from now on will accept only details filed online. “All persons who are either registered or have been granted prior permission to receive foreign contribution, are once again advised to file their annual return for the financial year 2014-15 onwards online and it is informed that hard copy, if received, will not be accepted and treated as ‘not received’,” the Ministry said in a recent directive.

“All such persons will be liable for consequential penal action under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010 and rules made thereunder,” the directive added.

As per new rules, any person, who receives foreign funds, has to submit digitally-signed report electronically with scanned copies of income and expenditure statement, receipt and payment account and balance sheet for every financial year beginning on April 1, within nine months of the closure of financial year.