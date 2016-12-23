Fighting terror tag, ex-informers get court clean chit after 11 years

FOR IRSHAD Ali and Maurif Qamar, their 11-year wait got over on Thursday as a trial court pronounced that they had been acquitted of terror charges.

The duo, who worked as informers for the Delhi Police’s Special Cell and Intelligence Bureau till they fell out with their handlers, were picked up in December 2005 and kept in “illegal custody” for weeks, after which they were named in a terror conspiracy case.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell claimed they were arrested with arms and ammunition on February 9, 2006, at Mukarba Chowk in Delhi, as soon as they got off a bus from Jammu. But Qamar’s brother approached the Delhi High Court, which ordered a CBI probe.

In its closure report filed on November 11, 2008, the CBI concluded that the duo were IB and Special Cell informers and had been falsely implicated. In 2009, the duo were released on bail.

“Though my clients (Irshad Ali and Maurif Qamar) have been acquitted today by the honourable trial court, I won’t be able to make a comment on the judgment until I examine it. A copy of the judgment has not been issued as yet,’’ M Sufian Siddiqui, the defence lawyer, told The Indian Express.

Based on court records and the CBI probe, here’s a look at the legal battle which dragged on for 11 years:

# In 2001, Ali, an auto-rickshaw driver, started working as an informer for the Special Cell and IB.

# December 11, 2005: Ali had an argument with an IB official who he was working for. Ali was reportedly being coerced to join a militant camp in J&K, but he refused.

# December 12, 2005: The IB official called Ali to Dhaula Kuan, after which he was “abducted” by Special Cell and IB officials.

# December 14, 2005: Ali’s father, Mohammad Yunus, went to the Sultanpuri police station to file a missing persons complaint.

# December 22, 2005: Qamar, alias Nawab, was called to a place near Kashmere Gate, Delhi, from where he was blindfolded and taken away by Special Cell and IB officials.

# December 28, 2005: Qamar’s family members filed a missing persons report at Bhajanpura police station in Delhi.

# December 31, 2005: A missing persons report was filed in Ali’s case; police station records stated Mohammad Yunus’s complaint was received on December 26.

# Between January 7 to 10, 2006, Qamar’s brother sent telegrams to the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Delhi Police Commissioner and Lt Governor, seeking help to trace his missing brother.

# February 9, 2006: Bhajanpura Police Station SHO got a notice published in a daily seeking the public’s help to trace Qamar.

# The same evening, Special Cell claimed the duo were Al Badr militants and had been arrested on their return from Jammu. The Special Cell claimed that RDX, cartridges, detonators and a Chinese pistol were recovered from them. An FIR was registered against the duo.

# February 25, 2006: Qamar’s brother, Kashif Ali, filed a petition before the Delhi High Court seeking transfer of the case to CBI.

# May 6, 2006: While the case was pending in the high court, the Special Cell filed its chargesheet before the trial court.

# May 9, 2006: The high court expressed “suspicion” about the Special Cell’s investigation. Saying “it is a fit case for an inquiry by some independent agency”, it directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry.

# July 4, 2007: Taking note of the CBI’s preliminary report, which raised doubts about the Special Cell’s claims, the high court directed