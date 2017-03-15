Elections 2017
  • Fighter plane crashes in Barmer, three villagers injured

Fighter plane crashes in Barmer, three villagers injured

The crash caused damage to a hamlet.

By: PTI | Barmer | Updated: March 15, 2017 4:03 pm
Barmer, IAF fighter jet crash, IAF crash, Fighter jet crash, fighter jet crash Barmer, Rajasthan fighter jet, Shivkar village crash, fighter jet Barmer, fighter jet pilots, pilots safe, Barmer pilots, India news The IAF fighter plane crashed in Barmer in Rajasthan. (Express photo)

A fighter plane crashed in the Barmer district of Rajasthan on Wednesday. The incident occurred near Shivkar village in Sadar police station area in Barmer, Additional SP Rameshwar Lal told PTI.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Villagers told us that the pilot ejected shortly before the crash. Air Force officials have been informed about the incident,” he said, adding, that the crash had caused damage to a hamlet.

The plane crash incident left three villagers injured. One Narayan Ram, his daughter in law and minor grandson were injured in the crash. They have been admitted to the district hospital, Circle Officer Barmer O P Ujjwal said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 15: Latest News