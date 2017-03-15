Fighter plane crashes in Barmer, three villagers injured

The IAF fighter plane crashed in Barmer in Rajasthan. (Express photo) The IAF fighter plane crashed in Barmer in Rajasthan. (Express photo)

A fighter plane crashed in the Barmer district of Rajasthan on Wednesday. The incident occurred near Shivkar village in Sadar police station area in Barmer, Additional SP Rameshwar Lal told PTI.

“Villagers told us that the pilot ejected shortly before the crash. Air Force officials have been informed about the incident,” he said, adding, that the crash had caused damage to a hamlet.

The plane crash incident left three villagers injured. One Narayan Ram, his daughter in law and minor grandson were injured in the crash. They have been admitted to the district hospital, Circle Officer Barmer O P Ujjwal said.

