Fight over demonetised notes: HC quashes showcause notice against hotel owner

The Bombay High Court quashed a showcause notice issued against a hotel owner in Mahim and his staff over a fight with four customers over non-acceptance of the scrapped Rs 500 note by the hotel soon after demonetisation.

The court held the notices issued by a magistrate as action for “preserving public peace and tranquility,” were based on a “solo incident of trivial nature and deserved to be set aside.”

According to the High Court, there was no material to indicate that they petitioners were likely to commit any wrongful act.

“In the instant case, there was no material to indicate that the petitioners were likely to commit a breach of peace or disturb the public tranquility or do any wrongful act which was likely to disturb public peace and tranquility. In our considered view, the provisions of Section 107 (security for keeping peace) Code of Criminal Procedure could not have been invoked on the basis this sole incident of trivial nature,” said Justice Ranjit More.

On November 10 last year, four customers had an altercation with the owner of Hotel Ganga Vihar in Mahim after the hotel owner refused to accept Rs 500 notes, which were demonetised two days earlier. The FIR reveals that the said altercation resulted in assault between both the parties.

