Fight against terrorism is the fight for all, says VK Singh

Minister of State for External Affairs. VK Singh. (Express File Photo) Minister of State for External Affairs. VK Singh. (Express File Photo)

Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh on Friday said the fight against terrorism was universal and concerned the entire humanity, referring to the US bombing on Islamic State (IS) complex in Afghanistan.

“They (the US) have taken action against a terrorist organisation which they have already been doing. Fight against terrorism is the fight for all of us,” Singh told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

The US military yesterday dropped a GBU-43/B, colloquially known as “Mother Of All Bombs” or MOAB, to target tunnels and bunkers built by the Islamic State fighters in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, which killed 36 militants and destroyed their mountain hideouts near Pakistan border.

Speaking on the death sentence awarded to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan, he said, “New Delhi will ensure that the interests as well as lives of its citizens are protected anywhere in the world.”

Singh, former Army chief, said the nation was quite clear on its stand that the allegations against Jadhav were baseless.

“To term him a spy is an imaginary thing as no spy moves along with his passport. If anything happens to him, we will term it as a pre-meditated murder,” he said.

46-year-old Jadhav was recently awarded death sentence by a Pakistani military court on charges of alleged espionage and sabotage activities.

India has demanded from Pakistan a certified copy of the charge-sheet as well as the judgement in the death sentence of Jadhav, and also sought consular access to him

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now