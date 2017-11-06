Fifty lakh from minority communities given jobs in three years: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at YB Chavan Auditorium in Nariman Point. Ganesh Shirsekar Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at YB Chavan Auditorium in Nariman Point. Ganesh Shirsekar

WITH the Opposition stepping up its attack against the Narendra Modi government over job creation, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi claimed Sunday that his ministry alone provided employment opportunities to 50 lakh people. “More than 50 lakh people (from minority communities) have been provided employment and employment opportunities in the last three years through various skill development schemes,” Naqvi said while addressing a seminar organised on the Skill Development of Minorities at the Y B Chavan Auditorium in south Mumbai.

“The (Narendra) Modi government is working with the commitment to the socio-economic-educational empowerment, and job-oriented skill development of all the poor and weaker sections including the minorities,” Naqvi said, labelling “development with dignity” of the poorer and weaker section as “Rashtraniti”.

Listing out various skill development initiatives rolled out by his ministry, the Union minister also went on to count his government’s achievements in the upgrade of social and physical infrastructure in minority-dominated areas.

The Congress, in particular, has been targeting the Modi government over the failure to create employment opportunities. “Jobless growth is a ticking bomb,” former Union finance minister P Chidambaram remarked last week.

