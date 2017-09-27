Only in Express
  • Fifty four-year-old man arrested for molesting minor girl in Delhi

Fifty four-year-old man arrested for molesting minor girl in Delhi

"The man revealed the girl's identity by circulating the video," the police officer said, adding they were probing whether the video was deliberately made viral for voyeuristic purposes or the intention was to inform the police about the matter.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:September 27, 2017 9:48 pm
minor molestation news, delhi molestation news, india news, indian express news (Representational Image)
Related News

A 54-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in southeast Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred when the 11-year-old girl had gone to buy grocery items from the shop owned by the accused, they said. However, the matter came to light only after a purported video of the incident, which was recorded by another man, went viral on social media. Following this, the girl’s father lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday.

“The accused touched her inappropriately on the pretext of showing her some other things she could buy,” said a senior police officer.

Police are also likely to arrest the man who captured the incident on his cell phone and circulated it.

“The man revealed the girl’s identity by circulating the video,” the police officer said, adding they were probing whether the video was deliberately made viral for voyeuristic purposes or the intention was to inform the police about the matter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 27: Latest News