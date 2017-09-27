Fifty four-year-old man arrested for molesting minor girl in Delhi

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 54-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in southeast Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred when the 11-year-old girl had gone to buy grocery items from the shop owned by the accused, they said. However, the matter came to light only after a purported video of the incident, which was recorded by another man, went viral on social media. Following this, the girl’s father lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday.

“The accused touched her inappropriately on the pretext of showing her some other things she could buy,” said a senior police officer.

Police are also likely to arrest the man who captured the incident on his cell phone and circulated it.

“The man revealed the girl’s identity by circulating the video,” the police officer said, adding they were probing whether the video was deliberately made viral for voyeuristic purposes or the intention was to inform the police about the matter.

