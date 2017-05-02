Fifty-five terror camps in PoK: government officials

In first four months of 2017, there were 60 infiltration attempts along LoC in which 15 terrorists managed to enter Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: AP) In first four months of 2017, there were 60 infiltration attempts along LoC in which 15 terrorists managed to enter Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: AP)

As many as 55 camps of Pakistan-backed militant groups have come up across the Line of Control in PoK in the last four months where terrorists are being trained to be pushed into Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.

Quoting intelligence reports, government officials said at least 20 new terrorist camps have come up this year taking the total number to 55 from earlier 35.

When the surgical strike was carried out by the Indian Army on terror launch pads across the LoC in September last year, there were around 35 training camps of the militant groups and many of them were dismantled and shifted deep inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

However, the officials said, all these camps have resurfaced since January and at least 20 new camps too have come into existence.

All these 55 camps are “actively operating”, an official said.

In the first four months of 2017, there were 60 infiltration attempts along the LoC in which 15 terrorists managed to enter into Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting the intelligence reports, officials said as of now about 160 terrorists are active in the Kashmir Valley and their Pakistani handlers have instructed them to intensify attacks on security forces to keep the “pot boiling and the LoC active”. They said since the state government will start functioning in summer capital Srinagar from May 8 after the ‘Darbar move’, militant groups were trying to boost morale of their cadre by intensifying attacks. Yesterday’s attack by a Border Action Team of the Pakistan Army along the LoC, in which two Indian soldiers were beheaded, is part of this strategy, the officials said.

