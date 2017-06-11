Five infiltration bid foiled in last three days, says Indian Army

Brigadier YS Ahlawat said, “It is the fifth infiltration bid that has been successfully eliminated by Army in last three days.”(ANI photo) Brigadier YS Ahlawat said, “It is the fifth infiltration bid that has been successfully eliminated by Army in last three days.”(ANI photo)

The Army on Sunday said that five foreign militants were eliminated and a huge quantity of warlike stores have been recovered in a counter-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The militants belonged to ‘fidayeen’ squad and were planning a suicide attack.

“So far, in the search operations, huge quantity of arms and ammunitions have been recovered, which includes five AK 47 rifles, two UBGLs, large quantity of explosives, combat dresses, incendiary material, eatables with Pakistani markings and uniquely body-fitted IEDs with timer mechanisms,” Brigadier Y S Ahlawat said.

“All this indicates that this was a fidayeen group which was infiltrated into the sector with the sinister plans of carrying out a gruesome attack on an army camp or a civil installation around Uri,” he added.

Brigadier Ahlawat further said the alertness and resilience of army troops have not only resulted in the elimination of this group, but have also ensured peace and tranquillity which this group wanted to vitiate specially during the holy month of Ramzaan.

“This is the fifth infiltration bid that has been successfully eliminated by the army in the last three days. The army continues with its resolve to keep a strong vigil along the LoC and foil all such nefarious designs of Pakistan-abetted terrorists,” he added.

Brigadier Ahlawat also said it was quite possible that with the kind of materials the militants were carrying, they could have executed a fidayeen-type attack similar to the one that happened in Uri last year.

With inputs from PTI

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd