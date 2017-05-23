Fifth Death On The Mountain This Season: Indian dies on way down after conquering Mt Everest

Ravi hailed from Moradabad in UP. Source: Facebook Ravi hailed from Moradabad in UP. Source: Facebook

A 27-year-old Indian climber, who went missing on Mount Everest, has died after he fell some 200 m on his way back after conquering the world’s tallest peak, an official said on Monday. This was the fifth fatality on the mountain this season. Ravi Kumar from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad fell from 8,200 m altitude, which is popularly known as Balcony, and died, said Dinesh Bhattarai, Director General of Nepal’s Department of Tourism. “Our liaison officer deputed in Mt Everest has confirmed that he died after he fell some 150 to 200 m down from the Balcony while he was descending,” he told PTI. Balcony is the final resting spot before climbers ascend the south summit of the mountain.

Kumar successfully climbed the 8,848-m high Mt Everest at 1.28 pm on Saturday. His climbing guide Lakpa Wongya Sherpa was also found unconscious after suffering from frostbite at Camp IV. Kumar and the guide got separated during the descent. Ang Tshering Sherpa, president of Nepal Mountaineering Association had earlier said that “the chances of his survival were slim, as more than 24 hours had elapsed since he went missing in the extreme climate”.

An American and a Slovakian died near the summit of the world’s highest peak on Sunday. An Australian also died while the identity of the fourth person was not immediately known. Nepal has cleared 371 mountaineers to climb Mt Everest during the current season ending this month.

(with PTI inputs)

