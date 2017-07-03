Fifteen-year-old girl raped by two men: Police

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men and threatened with a knife when she tried to put up a resistance at Pratapgarh, the police said. The girl, who lived with her maternal grandparents in the Pure Sukhdev village within the Jethwara police station limits, was alone when the two accused entered the house by breaking its thatched roof, said station in-charge Pradip Singh. They allegedly threatened the girl with a knife when she tried to resist them and fled the scene after raping her, he said, adding that the victim was admitted to a private hospital in Allahabad.

On a complaint from the girl’s family, an FIR was lodged against the two accused and further investigations were on, said Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App