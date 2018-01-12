Fifteen tourists from Telangana face murder case in Goa

The group of tourists allegedly attacked the staff of a guest house at Calangute over a petty issue. Four people were injured in the incident. The group of tourists allegedly attacked the staff of a guest house at Calangute over a petty issue. Four people were injured in the incident.

The Goa police have booked fifteen tourists from Telangana for murder, after a person they had allegedly assaulted during the New Year celebration died. The accused are lodged at the central jail at Colvale following their arrest in connection with the incident which took place on the night of January 1.

Jayesh Bhandari, one of the four injured victims, died at Goa Medical College and Hospital on Thursday, said inspector Jivba Dalvi. The tourists, earlier booked for `attempt to murder’, are now facing the charge of murder, he said. Police would approach the court and seek their custody for further investigation with the murder charge added to the first information report, he said.

The group of tourists allegedly attacked the staff of a guest house at Calangute over a petty issue. Four people were injured in the incident. Police have also seized the mini-bus in which the accused travelled to Goa.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App