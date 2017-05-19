Fifteen Tamil Nadu farmers to return to Delhi, meet farmers’ unions

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu farmers during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (PTI Photo by Vijay Verma. File photo) New Delhi: Tamil Nadu farmers during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (PTI Photo by Vijay Verma. File photo)

Fifteen Tamil Nadu farmers, who were part of a group which had protested at Jantar Mantar for 40 days using novel and shocking ways, will return to Delhi on Sunday and meet with farmers’ unions, following which they will decide their future course of action. The group of hardy farmers from the southern state had caught the attention of the nation with bizarre forms of protests to highlight their grievances, ranging from debt to drought and suicides to scarcity. They had called off their protest temporarily nearly a month back after assurances from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami.

“No solutions have been offered for our problems despite us giving a timeline. We will meet the heads of farmers’ unions of all states on May 21 in Delhi and decide whether we should resort to protests at Jantar Mantar or form a national-level alliance to elevate the issue,” farmer leader Ayyakkannu told PTI.

After the meeting in the national capital, the farmers will return to Tamil Nadu to meet Chief Minister Palaniswami on Tuesday. In the event the discussions with Palaniswami do not go as per their expectations, a section of farmers will begin their agitation in Tamil Nadu and another team would simultaneously work from Delhi as per the outcome of the meeting with farmers’ unions, Ayyakkannu said.

