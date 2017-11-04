Field Marshal KM Cariappa deserves Bharat Ratna, says Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat (File) Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat (File)

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Saturday said Field Marshal KM Cariappa deserves to be awarded Bharat Ratna. “Its time to recommend Field Marshal KM Cariappa for the Bharat Ratna,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.

“If others can get Bharat Ratna, I see no reason why he Field Marshal KM Cariappa shouldn’t be a deserving personality for same-Army Chief,” he added.

Field Marshal KM Cariappa was the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. He was appointed as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949. Born on January 28,1899, Cariappa is one of the only two Indian Army officers to hold the five-star rank of field marshal. In 1983, he was given the title of the Field Marshal (five stars), the highest honour in the Indian Army.

He is also a recipient of the Order of the British Empire for his role in the Burma campaign against the Japanese during the Second World War. He breathed his last at the age of 94 in 1993.

