Fiance strangles 19-year-old to death near Hyderabad for being active on social media

A 19-year-old college student was strangled to death in Kukatpally near Hyderabad on Friday evening by her fiance who was jealous that she was active on social media. The Kukatpally Police said that R Soumya, 19, a first year degree college student, was strangled by her fiance K Krishnaiah, a cab driver, and dumped her body in the IDL lake near Kukatpally.

On Friday night, Krishnaiah surrendered at Kukatpally police station and confessed to the crime. He told the police that he suspected that she was having an affair with another youth because she was chatting on phone. Police fished out the body from the lake on Saturday morning.

“They are both residents of Shahpoor area of Kukatpally. They were engaged two months ago. Krishnaiah who is in our custody said that he was upset that she was active on social media and chatting with youths from her college. He objected to it and even warned her several times. On Friday evening the couple went to the Chintal forest area where after an altercation he strangled her to death. He packed the body in a gunny bag and brought it to on his motorcycle to IDL lake and dumped it there. Soumya’s mother had lodged a missing complaint,’’ an official said.

