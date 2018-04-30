Fewer women researchers file for patents globally: Study

URDIP director Kishore Sreenivasan. Express URDIP director Kishore Sreenivasan. Express

Few women researchers have been found to enter the process of patent filing and even fewer are stated to be awarded with patents for their discoveries. The trend was observed by a recent global study carried out to understand global contribution of men and women researchers who sought patents. The findings of the study were shared on the World Intellectual Property Day that was observed in the city recently. This year, the theme was “Powering Change: Women in innovation and creativity”.

“In comparison to male researchers, less women were found to be applying for patents, globally. In addition, many of these women were even found to opt out of the process of patenting midway, just a handful were found to be ultimately being awarded with patents,” said R R Hirwani, the technical adviser, CSIR-Unit for Research and Development of Information Products (URDIP), who referred to a recent UK-based study.

CSIR-URDIP mainly deals with pre-research and pre-development work of a research project, along with providing Intellectual Property (IP) and information services to researchers. It trains graduates in engineering and post-graduates of science in the field of Patent Informatics covering patent search, analytics, methods for patent protection and prosecution related to patents.

The World Intellectual Property Day is observed on April 26 and the programme was held in Pune on Friday. There were talks on the state of filing patents in India’s pharmaceutical industry, which tops the list in terms of the number of patents filed. As per 2015 records, applications for patents from the pharma industry contributes about 17 per cent of the total applications every year.

The challenges faced in the process of filing patents by people in the industry were discussed at the session.

A bulk of generic drugs manufactured and exported from India were stated to be getting labeled as “counterfeit” as many of them have been getting commonly rejected failing to adhere to the data exclusivity clause of Intellectual Properties (IP). “Due to this, the industry is having a constant tiff with the European Union countries and some of the long-pending trade disputes are revolving around the same,” Hirwani said. According to the recently-appointed URDIP director Kishore Sreenivasan, patents can make or break a company.

“Many of the products can have multiple patents and they come attached with huge monetary value. Hence, it becomes vital to protect it,” Sreenivasan said.

The advantages of the Indian government’s timely intervention for protecting IP of pharma industry, initiated about 25 years ago, led to drafting of appropriate policies and it has borne fruits now, said Hirwani. “As the public-private model was brought in to the pharmacy industry, in the similar manner, IP needs greater share of government’s active participation and improved implementation so that other sectors benefit as well,” he said.

India’s traditional medicine ayurveda and its drugs are also not readily accepted at export counters, he added.

