Best of 2017
  • Fewer cases of infiltration on Bangladesh border

Fewer cases of infiltration on Bangladesh border

About infiltrators apprehended on the borders and handed over to police, Rijiju said, “1085 were handed over to state police for legal action for infiltrating. In 2016, the number was 2075.”

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: December 28, 2017 12:39 am
Bangladesh, border infiltration, Parliament, Winter session, Border infiltration data, Illegal immigrants, Indian Express 832 cases of infiltration reported in 2016, 1,047 in 2015 and 1,017 in 2014.
Related News

There has been a sharp decline in the number of infiltration through the Bangladesh border, the home ministry informed Rajya Sabha Wednesday. In 2017, there have been 543 such intrusions reported by BSF until November, MoS (Home) Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply to a question raised by Congress MP Ronald Sapa Tlau. This was after 832 cases of infiltration reported in 2016, 1,047 in 2015 and 1,017 in 2014.

About infiltrators apprehended on the borders and handed over to police, Rijiju said, “1085 were handed over to state police for legal action for infiltrating. In 2016, the number was 2075.”

In another reply in Rajya Sabha, Mos (Home) Hansraj Ahir said that incidents of stone-pelting in Jammu and Kashmir have come down from 2,808 during 2016 to 1,198 until November this year.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 27: Latest News