Few takers of Yoga in Ramdev’s ancestoral village

Many villagers don’t support Ramdev as they envy his success, said village sarpanch. (File) Many villagers don’t support Ramdev as they envy his success, said village sarpanch. (File)

Yoga guru Ramdev may have led three lakh people in Ahmedabad in performing asanas on the International Yoga Day today and claiming it to be a “world record” but there were merely 40 people who performed yoga in his native village Saidalipur in Haryana.

“Some 30 to 40 people performed yoga asanas in the Sant Ashram, located on the outskirts of the village,” Saidalipur village Sarpanch (head) Deshpal Nambardar told PTI.

But there were no women among those who performed the asanas, he added.

“People performed yoga for about 90-minute under the guidance of a 60-year-old instructor Amar Singh, who holds a degree in the field,” he said.

The village has a population of around 2,000. The sarpanch said that people in the village perform yoga in their houses regularly. Though Ramdev tried to promote yoga internal politics in the village has played a spoilsport for his initiatives.

“Many villagers don’t support Ramdev as they envy his success,” he claimed.

Ramdev offered to set up an Acharyakulam – residential schools on the pattern of gurukuls – on the panchayat land, but villagers refused to give him land, Ramdev’s elder brother Devdutt said.

Devdutt, 48, who is busy constructing his house, said, “I didn’t perform yoga today.”

“I was busy in other works related to the construction of my house,” he said, adding those who have some health issues are doing yoga.

On being asked what he wants to say about his brother Ramdev on the yoga day, he said, “Ramdev is not connected with the family now…today he is connected to the people of the entire country.”

“I am not dependent upon him (Ramdev)…last he visited the village in 2008,” he said.

Ramdev, born as Ramkrishna Yadav in 1965, did his education from the village school before proceeding for a gurukul in Khanpur, Deshpal said.

Devdutt, who is building a new house near their 15-acre agriculture land, alleged: “the village sarpanch is least bothered about health issues of the villagers.”

Devdutt and his wife Dhanmaya found nothing new in yoga day today as it was life as usual for both of them. Most of the family of Ramdev, including his younger brother, had shifted to Haridwar. Haryana today observed international Yoga day in all the districts in association with Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth. In Mahendragarh, the main event was held in Narnaul, the district headquarters, while the smaller event took place at Nangal Chaudhary block, where Saidalipur falls.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App