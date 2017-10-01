Few requests for immersion today, but Bengal wary of ‘troublemakers’

Devotees smear sindoor on each other on Vijaya Dashami, the last day of Durga Puja after which the idols are immersed, in Kolkata on Saturday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Devotees smear sindoor on each other on Vijaya Dashami, the last day of Durga Puja after which the idols are immersed, in Kolkata on Saturday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

While very few Durga Puja organisers in West Bengal have sought permission to immerse idols on Sunday, which coincides with Muharram, police and administration are on alert, wary of “troublemakers” who may try to take out immersion processions “at the last moment” without mandatory police permission.

Security is especially tight in minority-dominated pockets and areas bordering Bangladesh to foil any surprise attempt to immerse idols without prior permission.

“Pujas have been peaceful in the state. Strong police arrangements have been made in all districts and commissionerate,” ADG (Law and Order) Anuj Sharma said on Saturday.

There are more than 25,000 community pujas in the state, of which 2,600 are in Kolkata.

The Mamata Banerjee government had initially banned immersion on Sunday to avoid any conflict with people from the minority community who take out Muharram processions that day. After the Calcutta High Court ordered that immersions should be permitted on Muharram day as well, if the police found that they would not jeopardise peace, the government had asked puja organisers to make advance applications for such permission.

A senior Home Department official on Saturday said that some puja organisers have sought permission for immersion on Sunday, but “I don’t have the numbers”. He added, “The district administration will issue permission as per local assessment and situation, in compliance with the High Court’s directions.”

In Kolkata, most of the 2,600 community puja organisers have planned to avoid immersion on Sunday. Some community puja and household puja organisers took out idols for immersion on Saturday.

Pradip Kumar Nimani, president of Mitra Sanghati community Durga Puja in north Kolkata, said, “We have decided to take out immersion procession on October 3…. We preferred to keep the idols for a few more days after Vijaya Dashami for the public to visit.”

The BJP, which accuses the Banerjee government of appeasing minorities with this stand against a Hindu festival, on Saturday alleged that the ruling party was coercing puja organisers against taking out immersion processions on Sunday. BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said, “Many TMC leaders are part of (puja) organising committees and are toeing the party line, delaying immersions by a day or two. Moreover, in Bengal, the (state) government grants lakhs of rupees to clubs, who are now being told not to take out immersion that day. People’s right has been established by the court, and now it is their (people’s) choice.”

Leaders of the Shia community, meanwhile, said they will stick to the timings as discussed with the police. “Our processions will be peaceful this year as well — we want to prove that West Bengal is an oasis of peace and communal harmony. We never had any problem (with the Hindu community),” Salim Rizvi, a Shia leader of Kolkata, said. “We had three meetings with Kolkata Police — our procession will be regimented, and will be over by late afternoon.”

Rizvi added that they have sent the message among people in the community to not be provoked by “anyone or anything”.

