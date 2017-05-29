Feud in Himachal Congress: Virbhadra, Sukhu to meet top brass

Singh collected signatures of 18 office-bearers of the state Congress unit and heads of three frontal organisations, who support his demand for a complete revamp of the state unit. Singh collected signatures of 18 office-bearers of the state Congress unit and heads of three frontal organisations, who support his demand for a complete revamp of the state unit.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh is set for a showdown with state Congress president Sukhwinder Sukhu. On Monday, Singh will meet AICC general secretary Ambika Soni in Delhi. In a bid to address the factional feud in the Congress in Himachal, Soni has called the two leaders for a meeting.

Singh had earlier sought Sukhu’s replacement as state party chief. Before he left on Sunday for Delhi, Singh collected signatures of 18 office-bearers of the state Congress unit and heads of three frontal organisations, who support his demand for a complete revamp of the state unit.

Sukhu too is learnt to have obtained signatures of 23 MLAs and party leaders, including some considered to be close to the CM.

