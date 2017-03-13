Holi celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour in Rajasthan

People wearing clothes drenched in colours visited their friends and relatives, and exchanged greetings and sweetmeats. (Representational Image) People wearing clothes drenched in colours visited their friends and relatives, and exchanged greetings and sweetmeats. (Representational Image)

The festival of colours, Holi, was on Monday celebrated with full enthusiasm in Rajasthan as people smeared each others faces with colours and enthusiastic revellers thronged streets. The festival was celebrated amid elaborate security arrangements.

No untoward incident was reported on Monday. Policemen were deployed in sensitive areas to maintain law and order, ADG (Law and Order) NRK Reddy said.

He said battalions of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) have been deployed to keep miscreants at bay.

The directions were issued to all Range IGs and district SPs on deployment of policemen to avoid any untoward incident, the ADG said.