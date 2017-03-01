Ferozepur clash: 18 arrested, many of them Ek Noor Khalsa Fauj members

THE FEROZEPUR police Tuesday arrested 18 persons in connection with recent two clashes between Dera followers and Sikhs. Of these, 11 persons arrested in connection to the incident that took place at Mallanwala on February 25 while the rest were held in connection with a clash at Makhu on February 19. A majority of those arrested were members of Ek Noor Khalsa Fauj – a Sikh organization. Members of other Sikh organisations, such as Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Lehar and Dashmesh Club, are also among the arrested.

Two minor youths of Mallanwala were sent to a juvenile home in Ludhiana. The key accused Baba Dilbagh Singh – an active member of Ek Noor Khalsa Fauj was nominated in both cases and he was arrested from Arifke village in Ferozepur district. He was produced in Ferozepur court. Dilbagh was taking care of the gurdwara at Arifke and was active in organising kar sewa activities of gurdwara. He used to live within the gurdwara. He, however, had not organised religious programmes so far. Sources said Dilbagh Singh was also involved in clashes between dera followers and Sikhs in 2009 as well and had been booked.

Balkar Singh, state committee member of Dera Sacha Sauda , said, “We are satisfied with the police action in Ferozepur district. Dilbagh Singh used to disrupt our religious programs in the past as well.”

Among the others arrested were Sarvan Singh, Hardeep Singh, Gurbhej Singh, Ranjeet Singh: all reportedly members of Ek Noor Khalsa Fauj. Although there were no previous cases against them, most of them were active in protest dharnas organised in 2015 when incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib had taken place across the state. The next date of hearing of the Mallanwala case is on March 6 while Makhu clash case will come up before Zira court on March 10.

Gaurav Garg, SSP, Ferozepur, said a probe was on and more arrests were likely.