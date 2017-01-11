Female medical student jumps to death from college building

A 22-year-old female student of a private medical college in Sangareddy district of Telangana allegedly committed suicide this evening, police said on Tuesday. The student, identified as Rachna, a student of first year physiotherapy course studying in the medical college at Fasalwadi village near Sangareddy, jumped from the college building, police said.

“The student, who suffered grievous injuries in the incident, was shifted to a corporate hospital at Hyderabad, where she died during treatment,” Narender, circle inspector of Sangareddy rural police station, said. The reason behind the alleged suicide was not yet known, police said adding that a case has been registered and further investigation is on.