Female genital mutilation: SC notice to Centre, states

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre and the governments of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi on a plea seeking a ban on female genital mutilation, allegedly practised by Muslims of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

The apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar also sought a detailed reply from the parties.

The petitioner, Sunita Tiwari, said the regressive practice, known as khatna or khafd is “performed illegally upon girls (between five years and before she attains puberty) in a particular section amongst Shia Muslims known as Dawoodi Bohras” and was a violation of the fundamental rights of minors and also UN conventions.

Female genital mutilation is a process which involves removal of the skin from the clitoral hood of girls. However, according to the World Health Organisation, it has no known health benefits and the procedure may cause several immediate and long-term health consequences.

India being a signatory to the UN rights of the child, steps must be taken to ban it, the petitioner contended. Tiwari also sought a direction to the respondents to place a complete ban on the practice as it violates fundamental rights under Article 14 and 21 and Article 39 of the Constitution.

