Female foeticide is terrorism: Swami Agnivesh

Social activist Swami Agnivesh on Sunday equated female foeticide with terrorism and asked people to fight the menace. Saying that lakhs of girls are killed in their mothers’ womb across the country every year, he termed female foeticide as “the most malicious and heinous crime” plaguing the society.

“Whenever there is an act of terrorism, the whole world unites against it. In our country lakhs of girls are killed in the womb of their mothers every year. Isn’t it terrorism? he asked. Talking about peace and brotherhood, Agnivesh batted for “one parliament and government” for the world.

Addressing the ‘Spiritual Brotherhood Day’ gathering to mark the 48th ascension anniversary of founder of Prajapita Brahms Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, he said he will raise these issues at World Economic Forum in Davos. The gathering was also addressed by ex-CBI director DR Karthikeyan and head priest of Judah Hyam synagogue EI Malekar.