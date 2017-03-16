FEMA cases: ED summons Geelani, Yasin Malik

Syed Ali Shah Geenali and Yasin Malik Syed Ali Shah Geenali and Yasin Malik

EVEN AS the NIA continues its terror-funding probe against certain Kashmiri separatists, the ED has summoned two key separatist leaders from the Valley for questioning in connection with cases registered under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The agency has asked Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Yasin Malik to appear before its officers in Jammu and Kashmir within the next few weeks. While Malik has been asked to appear before the central probe agency in Srinagar on March 28, Geelani has been summoned on April 3.

ED officials said Geelani is required to be questioned by its sleuths with regard to a 2002 case when the Income Tax department had recovered $ 10,000 from a house in Hyderpora area of Srinagar belonging to Geelani. They said Geelani’s statement would be recorded under the provisions of the FEMA once he deposes.

The FEMA case pertaining to Malik is based on a 2001 FIR of the local police after they seized $ 0.1 million from a person identified as M A Dar and his wife. Dar had reportedly told the police that he was handed over the money by a person in Nepal to be further handed over to Malik. Malik was arrested in this case by the police but was later let off on bail.

