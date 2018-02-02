Felt like a stepson in the BJP, says Shatrughan Sinha

BJP Shatrughan Sinha in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) BJP Shatrughan Sinha in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has said that he was treated like a stepson by the BJP. Speaking in an interview with news agency IANS, the parliamentarian seemed stifled with the continuous backlash from senior party leaders. Sinha said, ” I felt my parent party was giving me the treatment given to a stepson. Quite honestly I felt stifled.”

Sinha who joined the Rashtra Manch-a political platform launched by Yashwant Sinha-last month, said that he was given no role in the party. Sinha said, ” They never allowed me to do anything other than speak.”

Talking about Rashtra Manch, Sinha said it was not a breakaway party. “We are not a breakaway party. We are not rebelling from our parent party. We are not fence crossers,” said Sinha, adding that the new platform will address farmers’ suicide, unemployment, internal security and external security.

Reacting to Padmaavat controversy, Sinha said, “I feel too much attention is being focused on irrelevant issues to digress attention from actual problems. A case in point is the “Padmaavat” controversy. It was highly unnecessary and totally uncalled for.”

Recently, when Sinha was asked about increasing speculation that the party leadership may not give him a ticket due to his public attacks on the government, he said similar claims were made during the previous Lok Sabha polls and that his name was among the last ones to be declared.

