Fee hike: ‘Ready to abide by Act, will move court if parents carry on protests’

Principals at Guru Nanak Public School in Ludhiana. Express photo Principals at Guru Nanak Public School in Ludhiana. Express photo

ALLEGING THAT they were being blackmailed and derogatory words like mafia, criminals, looters among others being used against them, principals of private schools in Ludhiana on Wednesday said, “If protests don’t stop, despite the new Act being followed, they will be moving court against the parents.”

The principals of 16 private schools met at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, on Wednesday. They said they are ready to follow the newly enforced Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Bill, 2016 (Punjab Act No 47 of 2016), but if protests by parents still do not stop, they will move court.

Mona Singh, principal, GNPS, Sarabha Nagar, said, “All principals have decided that this blackmailing won’t be tolerated further. We have agreed on following every single guideline mentioned in this Act but protests are still going on. Each day, we are being harassed and blackmailed through calls. Then words like mafia, criminals, looters etc., are being used for us. If this is what parents are doing, then how will children respect us? Parents are protesting even against those schools which have not increased their fee more than 8 pc as per the Act.” She said, “School principals have decided to move court against protesting parents if agitations won’t stop.”

The principal added, “The protests are now crossing a line and we get harassing calls. Principals also need safety and security and thus, we will be taking legal action against parents, who are taking undue advantage. We will take legal course against parents who will not pay fees despite repeated requests.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now