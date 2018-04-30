Federalism will sustain only when regional parties are strong: Telangana CM KCR Rao

Supporters celebrating at KCR Rao residence after Telangna bill pass in parliament , in New Delhi on Tuesday. Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia. 18.02.2014. Supporters celebrating at KCR Rao residence after Telangna bill pass in parliament , in New Delhi on Tuesday. Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia. 18.02.2014.

Observing that federalism can sustain only when regional parties are strong, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today hoped that they would play a crucial role in the country’s future political scenario. Rao, who held discussions with DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and its working president M K Stalin yesterday, has previously vowed to unite all regional parties in coming months to bring about “a qualitative change” in the country.

Rao is trying to cobble together regional parties to provide a non-BJP, non-Congress alternative. Recently, he met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata and former prime minister and JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowada in Bengaluru.

During a meeting with DMK MP Kanimozhi in Chennai, he said the spirit of federalism would sustain only when regional parties are strong, a release issued by his office here said.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief said that in the 2019 general elections, regional parties would together secure more seats than the BJP and the Congress, and resultantly would play a crucial role in the national politics.

“Kanimozhi complimented and congratulated KCR for his efforts. She said regional parties should be more united and work together for the development of nation and states,” the release stated, using the popular acronym to describe Rao.

She also told him that she would visit Hyderabad soon to study the Kaleshwaram irrigation project and Mission Bhagiradha drinking water project. Rao was on a two-day visit to the southern metropolis. He left for Hyderabad in the afternoon, according to the release.

