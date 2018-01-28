Latest News
  • Fed up with squabbling in party, Karnataka BJP MLA resigns

Fed up with squabbling in party, Karnataka BJP MLA resigns

Anand Singh told reporters that he was fed up with the squabbling and bickering in the party. A day after he quit the BJP, his supporters too walked out of the party, saying they will work for their leader.

By: PTI | Bengalauru | Published: January 28, 2018 6:12 pm
Related News

Vijayanagara BJP MLA Anand Singh tendered his resignation from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly saying he was “fed up with the squabbling and bickering in the party.” The MLA submitted his resignation to the Karnataka assembly Speaker K B Koliwad at his bungalow in Ranebennur yesterday, which the latter accepted.

Later, Singh told reporters that he was fed up with the squabbling and bickering in the party. A day after he quit the BJP, his supporters too walked out of the party, saying they will work for their leader. The resignation comes when the Assembly elections are just a couple of months away.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. Nilesh Jain
    Jan 28, 2018 at 6:26 pm
    Yes, I resign.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Jan 28: Latest News