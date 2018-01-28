Fed up with squabbling in party, Karnataka BJP MLA resigns

Vijayanagara BJP MLA Anand Singh tendered his resignation from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly saying he was “fed up with the squabbling and bickering in the party.” The MLA submitted his resignation to the Karnataka assembly Speaker K B Koliwad at his bungalow in Ranebennur yesterday, which the latter accepted.

Later, Singh told reporters that he was fed up with the squabbling and bickering in the party. A day after he quit the BJP, his supporters too walked out of the party, saying they will work for their leader. The resignation comes when the Assembly elections are just a couple of months away.

