Fed up with eve teasing, girl commits suicide

A girl committed suicide by setting herself on fire after she was fed up with facing humiliation due to eve-teasing. The family members of the deceased have alleged that two youngsters from neighbourhood used to humiliate her daily. On Wednesday, both the accused entered their house and misbehaved with the girl, they have alleged. The police has registered a case and an investigation is on, a police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the family members have claimed that the police colluded with the accused and chose to ignore several complaints that were made in the aftermath of Wednesday’s incident.

