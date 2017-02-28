February 28, 1977, Forty Years Ago: JP’s Speech Broadcast

Jayaprakash Narayan has called upon the people not to miss the historic opportunity provided by the ensuing elections to edge out the Congress from power. Emphasising the extraordinary significance of these elections, JP observed that its outcome would decide the country’s future. The people have to firmly express themselves, fearlessly and frankly, whether they favoured democracy or dictatorship, and it was in this context that the elections had an additional dimension, he said. Elections, he said, were only one part of the front on which a struggle was called for, and the people have to fight against price rise, corruption, dictatorial trends etc. And this was time to raise their voice against these things. JP’s recorded speech was played at a huge public meeting in Chandigarh in support of Krishna Kanth, the Janata Party candidate.

Indira In Nehru Seat

Indira Gandhi said in Phulpur those people who were after her father, Jawaharlal Nehru, were also after her and they were the ones who put impediments in the way of India’s progress. She said the emergency had to be imposed because the students were being incited not to attend classes, labourers not to work and the police and the military not to obey the administration. The people who indulged in this talk constituted the opposition and those supporting it had no faith in socialism. One of their constituents was the Jana Sangh which was communal. These elements could not give a government the country wanted. “We have saved the country from chaos,” said Mrs Gandhi.

Imam Bats For RSS

Nine Congress MPs, in a joint statement, described the call of Imam Abdullah Bukhari of Jama Masjid for lifting the ban on RSS as “a highly deplorable act of political opportunism”. This would surely evoke severe condemnation from all right thinking sections in the country, the statement said.