February 27, 1976, Forty Years Ago: George denied bail

Chief metropolitan magistrate, Mohammed Shamim, turned down the plea of George Fernandes, accused in the Baroda dynamite case, for his release on bail. The accused had applied for bail on two counts. Firstly that he was a candidate for the Lok Sabha from Muzaffarpur in Bihar and wished to personally organise his election campaign. He pleaded that if he was not given a free and fair opportunity to solicit votes, “the elections would be nothing but a mockery”. The second ground was that he was arrested on June 11, 1976 and the chargesheet filed in September 1976, many days after the expiry of the stipulated period of 60 days, and he was entitled to be enlarged on bail under Section 167(2) of the CrPC. The magistrate said the plea could not be accepted as he had failed to show any law in support of his contention that the accused was to be granted bail simply because he was contesting for a Lok Sabha seat. Shamim ruled the contention of the accused that the right accrued to him could not be taken away by subsequent filing of chargeseheet was devoid of merit.

JP’s health

Congress Rajya Sabha members accused the Janata Party of “trying to make political capital” out of Jayaprakash Narayan’s health. Their joint statement said by a strange coincidence, Narayan’s letter sharing the suspicion voiced by his friends that his kidney might have been damaged while he was in detention appeared along with the report that he would remain in Jaslok Hospital for treatment.

Indira’s campaign

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi toured eight districts of UP explaining to large audiences the progress the country has achieved because of Congress policies. She said the opposition parties were indulging in false propaganda regarding the Emergency.