February 2016 Jat quota violence : Jha panel gets second extension

The Haryana Government has given second extension of six months to Jha commission to complete its investigation into the conspiracy angle in the violence that occurred during the Jat quota stir in February 2016. A state government spokesperson said Friday that the term of the commission comprising Justice SN Jha (retired), a former chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir high court, as its chairman, and NC Padhi, IPS(retired) as its member, had been extended for another six months, from April 8, 2017 to October 7, 2017.

The panel had received 82 complaints till August 31, 2016 which was the last day to submit complaints in regard to the violence. As many as 31 complaints, according to sources, throw light on the deep-rooted conspiracy and sequence of events which led to violence. Apart from massive damage to the public and private properties, 31 people had died and more than 300 were injured during the violence.

The commission was set up in April 2016 exclusively to probe conspiracy, if any, behind the violence. Earlier, the Prakash Singh Committee had examined the role of officers during the agitation and violence.

