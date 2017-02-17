February 17, 9 am news update: OPS alone as AIADMK friends look elsewhere, bomb explosion rocks shrine in Pakistan, Vice Admiral refuses Trump’s NSA job offer, Rajiv Bajaj terms demonetisation as wrong idea

O Panneerselvam. (Source: PTI) O Panneerselvam. (Source: PTI)

Tamil Nadu: O Panneerselvam alone for now, AIADMK friends have bigger things in mind

Caretaker Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam, finds himself alone as his plan to turn the tide against AIADMK general secretary Sasikala Natarajan’s claim to the CM’s chair did not materialize as expected. With no party MLAs lining up to pledge their support, OPS’ window of hope seems to have closed in on itself, for now. His house also was attacked, as his residence was stoned by men suspected to be from the opposite camp, as Edappadi Palaniswami took oath as chief minister.

Pakistan Sehwan shrine blast: All you need to know about the terror attack

A bomb explosion rocked the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan city, located in Jamshoro District in the Sindh province of southern Pakistan, leaving 75 people dead and over 200 injured. The bomb, which exploded after the evening prayers on Thursday, went off in the area where the dhamaal (a Sufi ritual) was being performed. Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the attack. More casualties are expected.

Donald Trump suffers another blow, Vice Admiral Robert Harward turns down NSA job

US President Donald Trump’s unstable administration continues to be unable to find a replacement for Micheal Flynn, who was recently fired from the position of the National Security Adviser, as Vice Admiral Robert Harward has turned down the president’s job offer. Although Harward claims the reasons for his refusal are personal, reports claim otherwise.

Demonetisation idea wrong, don’t blame its execution: Rajiv Bajaj

Criticising PM Modi’s demonetisation move, Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said that the idea itself behind the note recall was wrong, and that blaming the execution of the scheme alone for its failure would be incorrect.

