Feasibility study of Odisha coastal highway to be ready next month

The feasibility study of the ambitious highway project along Odisha coastline is likely to be completed next month.

“The feasibility report, which will have among other things a geo-technical scientific study, will be ready by April end. It will be followed by a technical study,” Regional Officer, National Highway Authority of India, Odisha, D Sarangi said.

“On completion of technical study, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be worked out. The findings will be shared with the local people and people’s representatives of the areas besides senior officials in respective areas so that the road alignment process is meticulously carried out,” he said.

Construction of the state’s longest bridge over the Chilka is one of the major highlights of the project. The 2.9 km long bridge will be built at Satapada-Chilka, he said.

The proposed 450-km highway to be stretched from Gopalpur in Ganjam district to Digha of West Bengal is to be built with an estimated cost of Rs 4,500 crore, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now