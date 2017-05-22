Fearing trouble along LoC, J-K govt prepones summer vacations in some schools

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

APPREHENDING more trouble along the Line of Control from Pakistan in the coming days, the Jammu Kashmir government on Monday ordered summer vacations in all the schools in Manjakote, Qilla Darhal and Nowshera tehsils of border Rajouri district.

This follows directions from Minister for School Education Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, said Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, adding that summer vacations in these areas have been preponed keeping in view of the safety/security of students and staff from cross firing since May 12.

“The preponment of summer vacations are subject to the condition that total holidays of these affected zones shall not exceed the normal summer vacations as and when announced by the government,’’ read an order issued by him.

However, nearly two month long summer vacations in rest of Jammu region will fall in first or second week of June.

A 14-year-old girl along with her uncle was killed and seven others injured as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling on civilian areas along the LoC in Nowshera sector on May 13. A number of houses were damaged, making administration order closure of an over 80 schools in Nowshera, Manjakote and Qilla Darhal tehsils till further orders, besides evacuating an over 1,200 people including women and children to camps set up at safer places.

The number of people migrating to safer places has been much more as according to officials, many had moved to the houses of their relatives on their own.

However, there has been no firing from Pakistan side along the LoC in Nowshera sector since May 17.

