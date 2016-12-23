Fearing ticket denial, BJP MLA from Phagwara puts up show of strength

The rally at Phagwara Thursday. The rally at Phagwara Thursday.

A DAY after the flop show of Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla’s SC Morcha rally in Jalandhar, the women morcha rally on Thursday by his arch-rival and party’s sitting MLA from Phagwara, Som Parkash, seemed quite impressive. This is significant in the light of former SAD MLA Mohan Lal Banga’s joining the BJP on Wednesday.

Banga’s father and former BJP minister Chaudhary Swarna Ram was close to Sampla and now the state BJP chief is trying to get a ticket for the former’s son by replacing Som Parkash from Phagwara from where Chaudhary used to contest.

Som Parkash wanted to reply to Sampla by putting up a show of strength to make sure that there was no opposition to his candidature ahead of the Assembly election.

Several speakers, including SAD MLA and the party women’s wing president Bibi Jagir Kaur and Kamal Sharma, also addressed the rally in support of Som Parkash. They even slammed local leaders for opposing his candidature.

Parkash, in his address, said he had always worked for the welfare of his constituents and never supported the wrongdoings of even his own party leaders.

Sampla and Som Parkash have been rivals ever since the latter was given a Lok Sabha ticket from Hoshiarpur in 2009. But, in 2014, Sampla managed to wangle the ticket from that constituency.

On Wednesday, Sampla’s rally was a damp squib despite Union Minister of State for Finance, Arjun Ram Meghwal, SC Morcha’s national convener and MP Vinod Sonkar and former national convener Dushyant Gautam attending it.