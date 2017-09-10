Fearing NCERT cut, Punjabi poet’s admirers set to take his ‘most dangerous’ work to youths

Dinanath Batra, the former head of RSS’s education wing Vidya Bharati, wants Pash’s famous poem removed from NCERT textbooks. Dinanath Batra, the former head of RSS’s education wing Vidya Bharati, wants Pash’s famous poem removed from NCERT textbooks.

Three decades after Punjabi poet Pash wrote “Sabh Ton Khatarnaak (The most Dangerous),” his friends and admirers have decided to launch it as a stand-alone poster to counter efforts by an RSS ideologue to have it removed from the NCERT syllabus. On Sunday, Prof Apoorvanand of Delhi University’s Department of Hindi will launch the poster inscribed with the words of the poem in Bathinda on the occasion of Pash’s 67th birth anniversary, which was on Saturday.

The brainchild of Punjab Lok Sabhycharak Manch, a Leftist organisation, posters will be distributed across the state in colleges and universities.

Manch president Amolak Singh told The Sunday Express from Bathinda that after the news emerged that Dinanath Batra, the former head of RSS’s education wing Vidya Bharati, wanted Pash’s famous poem removed from NCERT textbooks along with a host of works by other writers, printing posters of the poem was a way to continue to tell people about the poet’s work.

“Our reply to the move [to take Pash out of school books] is that we are going to distribute this poster in every university, every college across and outside the state directly to the students. No one can stop us from doing this in a democratic country,” he said.

“The poem is as relevant today, when a journalist like Gauri Lankesh can be killed for expressing her views. Those who think they can suppress our voices by resorting to such measures are mistaken,” he said.

The poster is in the form of an undated calendar, with a photograph of Pash, and a print of the original handwritten copy of Sab Ton Khatarnak in Gurmukhi.

The poem was written in 1987, at the height of Sikh militancy. “The most dangerous thing is to be filled with deathly silence, to not feel the agony of injustice, to bear it all, the most dangerous is the dying of our dreams,” the poem says.

Pash was the pen name of Avtar Singh Sandhu, whose poetry has a huge following in Punjab. He was shot by militants a year after he wrote this poem, in his village Talwandi Salem in Nakodar Tehsil of Jalandhar along with his friend Hans Raj.

Amolak Singh said the poem has been translated in Hindi, Bengali, English, Tamil and other languages by National Books Trust. Pash’s wife Rajwinder Rani and daughter Vinkal are settled in the United States.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App