FCRA violations: CBI files chargesheet against Teesta Setalvad’s firm

THE CBI has filed a chargesheet against Sabrang Communications & Publishing Pvt Ltd (SCPPL), two of its former directors — social activist Teesta Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand — and Sushma Raman, programme officer of the Ford Foundation, in a case pertaining to alleged violations of the Foreign Contributions (Regulations) Act.

The chargesheet was filed under sections of the FCRA and for criminal conspiracy under the IPC. “The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Mumbai-based private company and its two then directors and then Programme Officer of another private company under Section 120-B of IPC read with Section 35, Section 37 read with Section 3, 11 and 19 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act corresponding to Sections 23, 25 read with Sections 4, 6 and 13 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act., 1976,” a statement by the CBI said.

The CBI has said FCRA norms were violated as funds to the tune of $2.9 lakh were issued as ‘grants’ but shown as ‘consultancy fees’ received by the NGO. “While they were grants issued by Ford Foundation, the NGO showed it as consultancy fees. However, the account books maintained by Ford Foundation reflect otherwise,” the chargesheet stated.

The chargesheet also said that these donations were made to influence “political activities and press”.

The chargesheet claimed that Raman manipulated account books. “The amount was sanctioned with TDS deducted on it. This was done by Raman to facilitate the accused who subsequently showed it in their account books as consultancy fee. However, the account records maintained by the head office in America categorised it as ‘grants’ and is reflected in its books of accounts,” it said. This forms the main evidence against the NGO and its former directors.

The court has issued summons to the accused to appear before it on February 3. When contacted, defence lawyer Vijay Hiremath said he cannot comment as he has not seen the chargesheet. Queries sent to Ford Foundation remained unanswered.