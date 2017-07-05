FB post sparks clashes in West Bengal district, Centre rushes forces to North 24 parganas

Hindu groups organised protests in Kolkata against the tension in Baduria. (Source: Google Maps) Hindu groups organised protests in Kolkata against the tension in Baduria. (Source: Google Maps)

Mobs torched police vehicles, vandalised shops and blocked roads leading to the India-Bangladesh border after a derogatory post on social media triggered clashes in Baduria and Basirhat areas of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday dispatched three companies of paramilitary forces after the state sought the Centre’s help. The ministry also asked the state government for a detailed report on the incident.

According to police, the trouble began after a Class X student allegedly put up a derogatory post on Facebook on Monday. The boy was nabbed on Monday evening, but mobs vandalised shops and homes, and blocked major roads in protest. They also demonstrated in front of Baduria police station. On Tuesday, groups of locals continued to block Taki Road, leading to the India-Bangladesh border.

Hindu groups organised protests in Kolkata against the tension in Baduria. Four protesters —Sanjay Goswami, Rajarshi Lahiri, Suraj Poddar and Surojit Biswas —were arrested. They are reportedly VHP members. “The situation is very tense. There is heavy deployment of policemen,” said Bhaskar Bhattacharya, Police Superintendent of North 24 Parganas. Companies of BSF’s South Bengal Frontier have been deployed in Basirhat, Swarupnagar, Baduria and Devganga police stations areas.

TMC MP Idris Ali, who visited the area on Tuesday, said, “I tried my best to restore peace.” The vehicle of BJP general secretary Debasree Chowdhury was stopped by police on the way to Baduria, after which party workers held a demonstration at the Barasat district headquarters demanding arrest of the rioters. The BJP sought Centre’s intervention as the police had “failed to control the situation”.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that five BJP offices had been attacked in the district. “Over 2,000 Muslims attacked Hindu families. Bombs went off at many places and information of Hindu sisters and daughters being raped have been received,” he wrote. Vijayvargiya, who is in charge of the BJP’s state affairs, said that given the area’s proximity to Bangladesh, there was a possibility that “outsiders” were involved in the violence.

