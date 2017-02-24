Faulty policies responsible for unemployment in Telangana: N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Reddy also slammed the Chief Minister for not clearing the dues towards fee reimbursement. (Source: Facebook/Uttam Kumar Reddy Official) Reddy also slammed the Chief Minister for not clearing the dues towards fee reimbursement. (Source: Facebook/Uttam Kumar Reddy Official)

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President N Uttam Kumar Reddy today blamed it on the policies of the ruling TRS Government for the existing “unemployment crisis” in the State. He was addressing a public meeting here in his constituency Huzur Nagar as part of CPI (M)’s Mahajana Padayatra, being led by CPM’s state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram. Reddy said that the TRS Government has completely “neglected” the jobless youth in the State. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has himself admitted in the Assembly that there are 107,744 vacancies in various departments in the State and he also said that the government has so far filled only 4,295 posts, Reddy said citing the CM.

“Not even a per cent of identified vacant posts have been filled during the last 33 months. Further, not a single new job has been created during the last 999 days since TRS came to power. KCR has provided employment to all his family members, but left the jobless youth in Telangana to their fate,” he alleged. The TPCC chief said that the KCR’s Government has proved to be a “bane” for poor jobs aspirants.

“KCR is simply not concerned or interested in addressing the issue of unemployment. At one side he neglected filling up of vacant posts and failed to create new jobs. On the other, he supported the demonetisation decision which snatched away lakhs of jobs in the private sector since November 8 last year,” he said.

Reddy also slammed the Chief Minister for not clearing the dues towards fee reimbursement. KCR is playing with the lives and careers of nearly 14 lakh students and their families in Telangana as he failed to honour the commitment that he gave on the floor of the Assembly on clearing the dues, he further said.