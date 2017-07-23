Faulty EVM ‘ocassionally’ casts vote for BJP in Buldhana: Report

An Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) used during the Zilla Parishad elections in the month of February in Maharashtra reportedly recorded votes in favour of a BJP candidate when they were cast for an independent candidate.
According to a report in DNA, independent candidate Ashatai Arun Zore filed a complaint after an EVM in Buldhana district of Vidarbha votes polled in her favour “occasionally” went to the rival candidate from BJP. The complaint was forwarded to Buldhana district collectorate by RTI activist Anil Galgali who sought information regarding the complaint.
The report says that on February 16th, the day of polling, Zore and her representatives filed a complaint at around 10 am after they objected to the LED light flashing for BJP candidate when votes were cast in her favour at a polling booth in Sultanpur. The inquiry report was earlier found to be “without substance” by centre in-charge Ramnarayan Sawant and election officer Manikrao Bazad. Similar complaints were made again at 1:30 PM, which were then found to be true, the report added.
The complaint was brought to the notice of the Assistant Returning Officer prompting officials to seal the machine and restart the polling. Re-polling took place a few days after the incident at booth 57/6, the report stated. The Buldhana district collector, in his letter to the State Election Commission, admitted that Zore’s complaint turned out to be true.
The reason for the malfunction remains unclear but the officials denied that it was a case of EVM tampering. “This could be a technical fault. On an average, there are 60 seats in a Zilla Parishad. The problem occurred on one machine in one centre in a particular constituency. If there was deliberate tampering, similar complaints could have been reported from more machines in other centres,” A Buldhana district official DNA.
- Jul 23, 2017 at 11:49 amDespite "Digital India" and "Make in India", still we are producing and supporting the malfunctioning machines. Its really shame on us. We should go back to paper ballot system to fulfill our foremost democracy responsibilities.Reply
- Jul 23, 2017 at 11:39 amstrange that faulty machines cast vote ONLY for BJP and not any other party. and still EC bluffs people. did BJP IT cell missed out some changes?Reply
- Jul 23, 2017 at 11:30 amThe BJP IT cell forgot to disable the red light that blinks in favor of BJP. This is actually a glitch and it shall be corrected by the next election.Reply
- Jul 23, 2017 at 11:27 amResponsibility will come on EC or SEC, so they simple denies. Actually it has proven by various parties that EVM used in UP election, were faulty and mishandled. If presidential election in USA can be hacked, then in India it is nothing. Probably every EVM was hacked, in favour of BJP. How it is happening in Petrol Pumps !! Once after election EC put stamped, then no use of cry. A large group of IT and Electronics Engg must be working over the night in every states for BJP since 2013. Honorable HC or SC, never fixed minimum and maximum donation amount of the political parties. Can Modiji show some transparency or guts to put an end to this aspects ?Reply
- Jul 23, 2017 at 11:00 amRest in Peace Indian Democracy... India is passing through worst than hitler regime....Hope soon they (Hindutva) quit our beautiful country to make India Holy again...Reply
- Jul 23, 2017 at 10:54 amOh! Yeah! Let us not get into conclusions, it was just a coincidence that the wrong vote went to the BJP. Nah, no fixing, just pure coincidence and the ECI quietly sweeps it under the rug.Reply
