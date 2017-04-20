Faulting Kerala govt, VS Achuthanandan writes to CPM brass

CPI-M leader VS Achuthanandan. (PTI File Photo) CPI-M leader VS Achuthanandan. (PTI File Photo)

VETERAN CPM leader V S Achuthanandan Wednesday raised a red flag over the style of functioning of the Left-led Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala and sought the party central leadership’s intervention for a course correction.

The move is seen as an attempt by an otherwise sidelined Achuthanandan to regain relevance in the party and put the Vijayan government on the mat.

Achuthanandan is learnt to have circulated a brief note to the CPM Politburo explaining his views. The move came on a day the party central committee let off E J Jayarajan and P K Sreemathi, who were facing nepotism charges, with a “warning”. Both are believed to be in the Vijayan camp.

Jayarajan was forced to resign as Industries Minister six months ago after it emerged that he appointed sister-in-law Sreemathi’s son, P K Sudheer Nambiar, as managing director of Kerala State Industrial Enterprises Ltd. Jayarajan and Sreemathi are both members of the central committee. Sreemathi is also a Lok Sabha MP.

Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, “The two comrades…have given their explanations; they expressed their regret …. So the central committee, on the basis of the Kerala state committee’s reports and letters of both comrades, has decided to warn them. The warning has been issued by the central committee.”

As the three-day Politburo and central committee meeting wound up, it came to light that Achuthanandan has circulated the letter calling for course correction. He is learnt to have argued that the LDF came to power with lot of expectation and its performance is important for Left parties across the country.

The nonagenarian is learnt to have written that governments generally draw criticism after two or three years, but some policies and decisions of the Kerala government have already antagonised the people.

