Father Tom Uzhunnalil reaches Vatican, preparations begin in Kerala to welcome the rescued priest

Preparations to welcome Father Tom Uzhunnal begin at his residence in Kerala as he returns after a year of abduction in Yemen. (Source: Twitter/ANI) Preparations to welcome Father Tom Uzhunnal begin at his residence in Kerala as he returns after a year of abduction in Yemen. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Father Tom Uzhunnalil, Indian Christian priest who was rescued from the clutches of extremists in Yemen reached Vatican on Tuesday night. External Affairs MInister shared the information on Twitter saying, “Father Tom Uzhunnalil has reached Vatican.”

The priest, who was abducted in March, 2016 by Islamic State operatives when they attacked an old-age home run by Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in the southern Yemeni city of Aden, was freed by the intervention of Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile preparations began at Father Uzhunnalil residence in Kerala to welcome the priest who was abducted last year in the war torn country. The priest’s rescue from his kidnappers was facilitated after Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said Al Said looked into the matter. Father Uzhunnalil (57), who was brought to Muscat during the day, is on his way to his hometown in Kerala. He hails from Ramapuram in Kottayam district of Kerala.

In a video, released after his capture, the priest had appealed for help from the Indian government and Vatican. In the video, he complained that had he been a European priest, he would have been taken more seriously by authorities and people and they would have got him released. The abducted Father had said, “I am from India and therefore, I perhaps am not considered as of much value.”

