Father throws AIDS patient son out of house

Source: Thinkstock Images Source: Thinkstock Images

An AIDS patient today lodged a police complaint against his father for allegedly driving him out of house along with his wife and daughters at Gopalpur Saraura in this district.

The man along with his wife and three daughters were driven out of home last evening and since then they have been sitting at the local police station, Deputy Superintendent of Police (East) Mushtafique Ahmad said.

As per the complaint, the AIDS patient works as a mason outside the state and has returned home recently, Ahmad said adding that he was getting treatment for HIV positive in a hospital in Muzaffarpur.

The DSP said that during inquiry, the father alleged that his son had been sexually harassing his sister for which he threw him and others out of the house.

Contesting his father, the man said “if it is true then why my wife and three daughters have been thrown out of the house?”

The DSP said the police was looking for solution to the matter with the help of the district administration and civil surgeon.

Four days ago, they were driven out of home by the father, but they were taken back when the matter reached Mushahri police station, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now