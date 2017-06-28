Father, son shot dead over land dispute at Chandigarh village

A father-son duo were shot dead and three others injured by rivals over a land dispute in village Sito of Tarn Taran district on Tuesday. Mohkam Singh (55) and his son Davinder Singh (25) were allegedly shot dead by Anoop Singh, his son Amandeep Singh and some other men of the same village. Davinder Singh is survived by his five-year-old son, three-year-old daughter and wife.

The three injured, Harpal Singh, Paramjit Singh and Harjit Singh, were admitted to Patti Civil Hospital. According to the FIR registered by police, Mohkam Singh had a 15-year-old dispute with Anoop Singh over four acres of agriculture land. Mohkam Singh had recently won the court case over land dispute. Revenue officials had also performed demarcation of land as per the court order and Mohkam Singh was all set to take legal possession of the land. He along with his son and others went to field to take possession of the land on Tuesday. Anoop Singh, however, refused to abide by the court order and reached the disputed spot with his son and others and allegedly opened fire at Mohkam Singh and others.

Police have registered a case of murder against Anoop Singh, his son Amandeep and four others. All accused were on the run till Tuesday evening.

